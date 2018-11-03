Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Pumpkin party at Pageant

Cheap Street fancy dress specialist hosts Hallowe'en competiton

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

THERE was a bumper crop of carved pumpkins for a Hallowe’en competition held by the Pageant Party shop in Newbury last Friday.

The Cheap Street fancy dress specialist’s pumpkin carving competition was judged by Newbury Weekly News editor Andy Murrill, with store vouchers for the winners, plus a tube of fake blood for every entrant.

Shop owner Lionel Zeffertt said: “We love Hallowe’en at Pageant Party and we hope this competition will be the first of many that we hold and each year it gets bigger and better.”

The winning pumpkin was carved by eight-year-old Jayden Simpson, who won £30 and saw his spider creation displayed in the shop window.

Second was Autumn Spayne, with Dayzie Simpson, aged nine, third.

Mr Murrill said: “It was a delight to pick the winning pumpkin from such creative entries and I applaud Pageant Party for organising the competition.

“Pageant is one of many superb independent businesses we are lucky to have in Newbury town centre and it’s got an unbeatable range of Hallowe’en goodies on offer this year.

“If you haven’t got your costume for the weekend yet, do pop in. Support Newbury’s quality independents.”

