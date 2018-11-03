Newbury Weekly News Best in Business award winners announced

THE very best in business were recognised at Newbury Racecourse last night.

Newbury-based solicitors Gardner Leader walked away with the overall Newbury Weekly News Best in Business award, as well as the customer service award.

More than 300 people from a diverse range of companies attended the black tie gala dinner, where they were treated to a champagne reception followed by a three course meal and coffee.

Popular Newbury restaurant The Sushi Maki were crowned best small business, while the Best Rural Business Award went to the Fox at Peasemore.

The Hare and Hounds at Speen walked away with the Best Independent Retailer Award, while the best use of social media award went to Briars Dental Centre.

The charity and not for profit award went to Newbury Soup Kitchen for its tireless work helping the district's homeless.

Meanwhile, Alison Huntley from Tigers Day Nursery picked up the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

The innovation award went to Corvia "ticketer", while the regional event of the year was the Lions Club of Newbury's annual fireworks display at Newbury Racecourse.

David Bruce, the chairman of West Berkshire Brewery - the headline sponsors this year - told a packed audience: "The judges were all impressed by the outstanding spirit of enterprise.

"Judges saw passion and pride radiate from each of you."

The evening was compered by the director of Greenham-based SAS Auctions and TV personality Thomas Plant, best known as a regular on Bargain Hunt.

NWN chief executive James Gurney and editor Andy Murrill also spoke on the night.

Don't forget to pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News for eight pages of pictures and reaction from the big night.