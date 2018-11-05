Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Aldermaston man charged with attempted murder

Alleged victim is woman aged 50 years

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following an incident last Wednesday, October 31.

He is Luke Mackrory, aged 27, of Lockside Court, Mallard Way, Aldermaston.

Mr Mackrory has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

It relates to an incident in which a 50-year-old woman was assaulted in Rhine Close, Caversham.

Mr Mackrory appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday, November 3, and was told the case will be heard before a judge sitting at Reading Crown Court.

