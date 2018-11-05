Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berkshire Brewery hit in ram raid

Brewery "feeling devastated"

This was the scene at West Berkshire Brewery following a ram raid at the Yattendon brewery last night (Sunday).

Commenting on social media the brewery said: "Last night we were broken into (understatement,see photo).

"Luckily no one was hurt apart from all of us feeling devastated that anyone would do this.

"We’ll try to keep disruption to a minimum but for today the Shop will be closed,thank u for ur understanding at this difficult time."

More to follow. 

