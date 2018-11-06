Cycle ride raises £10,000 for hospitals

THE North Hampshire Medical Fund (NHMF) held its third annual Cycle Sportive event on October 7, raising more than £10,000.

A total of 250 cyclists rode either an 85-, 45- or family-friendly 12-mile route through the picturesque North Hampshire countryside to raise money for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT).

The funds will be used to expand its portfolio of infectious disease tests and repatriate a number of reference lab tests.

Head of fundraising at the NHMF Hanna Fensome said: “The Cycle Sportive was not just a fundraiser, it was a day for families and cycling enthusiasts from Hampshire and beyond.

“We were grateful for such a beautiful autumn day and at the NHMF we are thrilled to have exceeded 2017’s funds raised so we can continue to support our NHS hospitals.”

The ride started at ended at Inhurst Farm, Baughurst, and the glorious weather helped to increase the numbers.

In total, £10,857.50 was raised on the day, which will enable the charity to purchase infectious disease molecular diagnosis equipment for microbiology.

The NHMF would like to thank everyone who cycled, donated and volunteered on the day, and its sponsors, including Artisans of Devizes, Watership Property, Specialized Concept Store (Newbury), DriveDen and ASSOS.