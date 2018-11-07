Rickshaw Ride

THE BBC One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge – raising money for Children in Need – will be riding though North West Hampshire on November 12.

The challenge starts on Friday, November 9, in Calais, France, and ends at Salford Quays on Friday, November 16.

A team of young participants will cycle a total of 423 miles.

Day four of the challenge will see the team cycling through Kingsclere, past the Carnarvon Arms, through Old Burghclere, Penwood and Woolton Hill.

There will be six riders, between the ages of 16 and 18, in the rickshaw team who will take it in turns to cycle, clocking up 50 miles a day to reach their target.

Since 2011, The Rickshaw Challenge has raised more than £16m for Children in Need.