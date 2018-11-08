IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, rural businesses were hit by burglars in the same night, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

In other news, a Thatcham man has been jailed for attack that scarred his ex-girlfriend.

Also, a local charity has intervened to provide portaloos for the homeless.

Meanwhile, our Best in Business Awards were held last week. See what the winners had to say.

In the Hungerford edition, there's a fresh flurry of objections to a pizza parlour plan.

In Thatcham, the town's community forum celebrates a year and a local guiding group has handed out a special award.

And in Hampshire, a fire ball knocks the electricity out in Ball Hill and a Second World War veteran finally gets his medal.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.