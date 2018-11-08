Lofthouse lifts Euro Tour title

NEWBURY jet-ski racer Carl Lofthouse clinched victory in the P1 AquaX Euro Tour after winning the season finale in Port Balís near Barcelona.

Lofthouse was among more than 70 leading European riders who headed to Spain’s Mediterranean coast to battle for titles in seven individual classes.

The jet-ski racing series has visited venues across Western Europe over the last six months and he took the crown after winning nine of the 12 races.

Lofthouse said: “I’ve had a brilliant season and I’m really happy to have both AM 300 titles in the UK and now in Europe.

“It was tough going in Port Balís as there were some big waves, but I just needed to finish and clinching the European title is an unbelievable feeling.

“I went into this final event of the season with a 25-point lead in the class and my focus was on not losing rather than thinking about winning.”

The series’ only deaf rider, Lofthouse removes his cochlear implant, which helps him hear when he’s out on the water, meaning he is unable to hear as the other competitors approach.

However, he certainly doesn’t let this hold him back as 2018 has seen him progress from racing his former Yamaha VXR in the 200 AM class to mounting the Kawasaki ULTRA 310 in the 300 AM Class for the first time this year.

Now there is only one more step up the ladder for the 27-year-old amateur rider to make and that is to turn professional.

He said: “I’m definitely going to join the professional ranks next year.

“In terms of my ride, I am planning to stick with the Kawasaki Ultra, but upgrading it in line with the pro rules.

“Also, I will be putting in some serious training over the winter so I can make my debut and really push the leading riders.”