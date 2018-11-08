Herring demands more from Town

HUNGERFORD Town player/manager Ian Herring wants to see ‘hunger, desire and a will to win games’ in his side as they attempt to climb out of the National League South relegation zone.

The Crusaders suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat at the hands of bottom-of-the-league Weston-super-Mare on Saturday, leaving them in 20th position.

The win was Weston’s first of the season and it leaves them just five points behind the Crusaders, with two games in hand.

After the game, Herring said: “I am extremely disappointed, not only with the performance, but with the result as well.

“It was frustrating, especially the manner of the performance – it was a nothing game in the sense of there was nothing in the game.”

Weston scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot just after the hour mark, with Bradley Ash beating Crusaders keeper Jake Weaver.

“I’m still not sure if it was a penalty, but I thought we had the better chances,” said Herring.

The player/manager was disappointed with his side’s attitude and believes they need to be fighting for everything, week in, week out.

He said: “As a footballing spectacle, I don’t think it was a great match and as a group we didn’t show enough desire or a will to win – that’s the biggest frustration.

“There are a lot of things that we need to be working on, let’s not beat around the bush anymore.

“We have had a chat with the players and some things aren’t right.

“It’s down to me to address these things and quickly.”

Herring wants to see a response

Hungerford face a trip to Eastbourne Borough on Saturday and Herring has explained what he wants to see from his players.

He said: “Let’s be honest, the position we’re in and how we have been playing, ability goes out the window now.

“I want to see people in the squad who are going to show me hunger, desire and a will to win games.”

Eastbourne currently sit in 14th position, 10 points ahead of Hungerford and Herring is determined to get the three points.

“They have started off very well and I’ll be watching some of their previous games in the build-up.

“I want to go there and try to win the game because our approach for every game is to get the three points,” he added.