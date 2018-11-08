Henderson scoops double on opening jump fixture

LAMBOURN trainer Nicky Henderson got off to a fantastic start at Newbury as the first jump fixture of the season took place.

Henderson, who will be targeting his fourth Ladbrokes Trophy in three weeks time, recorded two victories on Thursday and almost had a third, only for a photo finish to deny him.

In the first race of the day, it was French Crusader (5/1) who crossed the line first ahead of Majestic Touch (11/1).

A photo finish was required for the Agetur UK Novices Hurdle as Henderson's Mister Fisher (favourite in the race) headed for the line with Ecu De La Noverie (33/1).

Unfortunately for the Lambourn trainer, it was Phillip Hobbs' horse which appeared to have reached the finish first.

Bold Plan (8/1) finished in third place, while Baddesley Knight (9/2) come home in fourth place.

Warren Greatrex recorded his first win at Newbury as La Bague Au Roi held off the challenge from LostInTranslation to come home first.

LA BAGUE AU ROI! It’s a winner for Warren Greatrex in the third race at @NewburyRacing. Lost In Translation (13/8f) comes second. #Newbury #NewburyRaces pic.twitter.com/Q7P2tDaI7u — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) November 8, 2018

Henderson won his second race of the day as Lust For Glory stormed to victory in the CSP Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Posh Trish - favourite before the race - finished second ahead of Duhallow Gesture.

Jersey Bean (9/1) stormed to victory in the Pertemps Network Handicap to give upper-Lambourn trainer, Oliver Sherwood his first win of the afternoon.

JERSEY BEAN! It’s a first win of the afternoon for upper-Lambourn trainer, @OliverSherwood. Bobo Mac (33/1) is second while Moon Racer (7/1) finishes third at @NewburyRacing. #Newbury #NewburyRaces pic.twitter.com/JfoAUpY0C0 — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) November 8, 2018

Bobo Mac finished second, while Moon Racer came home in third place.

In the penultimate race of the day, Lizzie Kelly - on her return to Newbury - finished first on Siruh Du Lac (7/1).

Behind her was Chef D'Equipe in second and Dream Bolt in third.

In the final race of the afternoon, Drunken Pirate (10/1) crossed the line in first place ahead of Edwardstone (25/1) in second and Henderson's Allart in third.

The next meeting at Newbury Racecourse is the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival starting on Friday, November 30.