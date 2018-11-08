Ladies come from behind to draw with Abingdon

NEWBURY & Thatcham Ladies 2nd were denied victory over Abingdon by a last-gasp equaliser at Henwick on Saturday.

The home side looked to be heading for victory in Trysport Three Counties Division 1 as they led 3-2 before that late goal earned Abingdon a 3-3 draw.

Despite starting the game well, Newbury found themselves 2-0 down in the first 20 minutes after being caught on the break a number of times.

However, Newbury settled down and started to create chances before they reduced the deficit through Claire Hands.

The home side continued to push forward and made it 2-2 when Becci Duley played in Jess Brewin, who slipped the ball past the keeper.

Emily Bettles turned the game around in the second half as Newbury took the lead for the first time.

However, with eight minutes remaining, Abingdon’s persistence finally paid off as they salvaged a point.

Sonning 2nd 1-5 Newbury & Thatcham 1st

The ladies first team moved up to fourth in the Premier Division of the Trysport League with an impressive away victory against Sonning.

Annalie Thomasson opened the scoring early on, but Sonning responded instantly from a penalty flick.

Hannah Jones put Newbury back in front in the second half before goals from Gemma Goss, Rachel Mulvany and Hannah Ellis ensured their team of the win.

Wallingford 3rd 1-1 Newbury & Thatcham 3rd

Newbury Ladies 3rd remain fifth in Division 2 after taking away a point from their trip to Wallingford.

The Oxon side opened the scoring just before the end of the first half after a period of pressure.

Newbury equalised 20 minutes into the second half when Kerry Wilson played the ball to player-of-the-match Kirsty Stokes, who converted her chance with ease.

Despite end-to-end hockey and plenty of chances for Newbury, neither team were able to score again.

Banbury 5th 2-1 Newbury & Thatcham 4th

Newbury slipped to their third defeat of the season after falling behind early on.

Before the break, Yaz Mateus – on her debut – levelled the game with a stunning strike.

The second half was filled with great play from Lucy Draper and Fenella Mathieson, but Banbury scored again to take the win.

Slough 4th 0-0 Newbury & Thatcham 5th

THE 5th XI moved off the bottom in Division 6 as they collected a point at Slough.

Newbury dominated, but failed to take their chances, although Caroline Nicoll twice went close.