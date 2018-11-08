Robinson: We're itching to make it right

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson has called on his players to bounce back after they suffered a 6-2 defeat to Cirencester Town on Saturday.

A hat-trick from Ben Whitehead helped Cirencester avenge their FA Trophy defeat to The Kingfishers at Waterside Park last month.

Henry Spalding scored twice for the hosts and Aidan Bennet also found the net against Thatcham, for whom George Jeacock and James Tennant were on target.

Thatcham conceded both shortly before and after half-time and Robinson is aware that his side needs to remain focussed.

“It was a hugely disappointing result – you can never really switch off minutes before and minutes after half-time because they game will be gone,” he said.

“We need to learn quickly that in the blink of an eye, games can get away from you at this level.

“Last year we were so used to things going our way, having the ball all the time and creating chances.”

Robinson also feels his side need to stand strong in order to keep teams from scoring, but knows that results will arrive, sooner rather than later.

He said: “If you gift other teams goals, like we have done in the past few weeks, then you’re not going to win many games.

“My players give every ounce of effort for the shirt and I’m sure that a good result is just round the corner.”

Towards the end of last month, the Waterside Park club were boosted by the return of defender Tom Moran.

The centre-half departed Thatcham in summer to join Reading City, but Moran, who played a big part in the club’s treble-winning season last year, has moved back.

“He always had a view to possibly coming back,” admitted Robinson. “We spoke to each other and he wanted to come back.

“It’s his home – he has said that before and he is a fantastic footballer – it’s absolutely brilliant to have him back.”

The Kingfishers welcome Moneyfields to Waterside Park this weekend, a side that Robinson knows from his time managing Alresford in the Wessex League.

He said: “We came up against them in the FA Vase a couple of years ago (winning 4-0) and I know a lot of their players, they are a fantastic side.

“If we have a 15-minute spell like we did against Cirencester, then there will only be one outcome.

“But my players are itching to make it right, they are honest and hard-working.

“I think if we put the effort in for 90 minutes, we can certainly get a result this weekend.”