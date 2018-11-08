Newbury keep their unbeaten start alive

NEWBURY & Thatcham men’s 1st XI continued their unbeaten start in the Middlesex, Berks, Bucks & Oxon Regional Division 2 with a 3-0 win at Phoenix & Ranelagh.

Newbury took the lead from a short corner as the ball was played to Kevin Randall, who scored at the back post.

Dan Paynter doubled the lead with a shot from the edge of the D and Randall turned provider in the second half as he played Luke Barrington to add a third.

Newbury & Thatcham 2nd 7-2 Maidenhead 2nd

The men’s 2nd XI ran out comfortable winners against Maidenhead to collect their second victory in Division 1.

Matt Burnett opened the scoring after the unselfish Martin Hitchcock laid him in for a sweep into an empty goal.

Burnett went on to complete his hat-trick, while the excellent James Higgins was rewarded for all his hard work with a brace.

Sebastian Davies, who has put in some encouraging performances, also found the net as did Nick Barrett.

Newbury & Thatcham 3rd 1-1 Aylesbury 2nd

Newbury 3rd XI remain second in Division 3 after a hard-fought draw with Aylesbury 2nd.

Fifteen minutes into the game Toby Quirk was penalised when he failed to retreat five yards from a free hit, forcing the umpire to show a green card.

Henry Durie finally put Newbury ahead with a well-struck, but late in the half Aylesbury found an equaliser after a period of sustained pressure.

A gap in the Newbury defence was exposed and the Aylesbury forward burst through to score.

There were few chances in the second half as both sides picked up their first draw of the season.

Milton Keynes 4th 2-0 Newbury & Thatcham 4th

It was a first defeat of the season for the fourth team, and the first time they have failed to score in a game in three years.

Milton Keynes took the lead following a scramble in the D.

And although Newbury dominated after the break, they were doomed to defeat as the home side broke away to grab a second goal.

Newbury & Thatcham 5th 1-7 Banbury 4th

It was a day to forget for the men’s 5th XI as they suffered a heavy defeat, despite taking the lead.

Jim Ross opened the scoring for Newbury as they looked sharp in the first 10 minutes, but the visitors responded emphatically.

For the remainder of the half Banbury kept possession, allowing them to lead 5-1 at the break.

Oxford 8th 5-1 Newbury & Thatcham 6th

Newbury are still without a win in Division 8 West as they fell to defeat away to Oxford.

Despite starting well, Oxford took a two-goal lead before Simon Hannam responded from a short corner before the break.

Oxford took a grip of the game in the second half as they scored a further three goals.

Petersfield Vets 3-1 Newbury & Thatcham Vets

Newbury fell to defeat to remain seventh in the Wessex Masters League Division 1. Stephen Davies scored Newbury’s only goal, but they couldn’t secure their first win of the season.