Newbury keep their unbeaten start alive

Henderson scoops double on opening jump fixture
Thu, 08 Nov 2018
NEWBURY & Thatcham men’s 1st XI continued their unbeaten start in the Middlesex, Berks, Bucks & Oxon Regional Division 2 with a 3-0 win at Phoenix & Ranelagh.
Newbury took the lead from a short corner as the ball was played to Kevin Randall, who scored at the back post.
Dan Paynter doubled the lead with a shot from the edge of the D and Randall turned provider in the second half as he played Luke Barrington to add a third.
The men’s 2nd XI ran out comfortable winners against Maidenhead to collect their second victory in Division 1.
Matt Burnett opened the scoring after the unselfish Martin Hitchcock laid him in for a sweep into an empty goal.
Burnett went on to complete his hat-trick, while the excellent James Higgins was rewarded for all his hard work with a brace.
Sebastian Davies, who has put in some encouraging performances, also found the net as did Nick Barrett.
Newbury 3rd XI remain second in Division 3 after a hard-fought draw with Aylesbury 2nd.
Fifteen minutes into the game Toby Quirk was penalised when he failed to retreat five yards from a free hit, forcing the umpire to show a green card.
Henry Durie finally put Newbury ahead with a well-struck, but late in the half Aylesbury found an equaliser after a period of sustained pressure.
A gap in the Newbury defence was exposed and the Aylesbury forward burst through to score.
There were few chances in the second half as both sides picked up their first draw of the season.
It was a first defeat of the season for the fourth team, and the first time they have failed to score in a game in three years.
Milton Keynes took the lead following a scramble in the D.
And although Newbury dominated after the break, they were doomed to defeat as the home side broke away to grab a second goal.
It was a day to forget for the men’s 5th XI as they suffered a heavy defeat, despite taking the lead.
Jim Ross opened the scoring for Newbury as they looked sharp in the first 10 minutes, but the visitors responded emphatically.
For the remainder of the half Banbury kept possession, allowing them to lead 5-1 at the break.
Newbury are still without a win in Division 8 West as they fell to defeat away to Oxford.
Despite starting well, Oxford took a two-goal lead before Simon Hannam responded from a short corner before the break.
Oxford took a grip of the game in the second half as they scored a further three goals.
Petersfield Vets 3-1 Newbury & Thatcham Vets
Newbury fell to defeat to remain seventh in the Wessex Masters League Division 1. Stephen Davies scored Newbury’s only goal, but they couldn’t secure their first win of the season.
