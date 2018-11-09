Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Motorist had taken ketamine

Driver caught behind the wheel after taking mind bending drug

A GREENHAM motorist was caught behind the wheel after taking the mind-bending drug ketamine.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 24, was 21-year-old Joshua Gilbert, of Draytons View.

He admitted driving a Mercedes CLA on Western Avenue, Newbury, on June 30 when the proportion of the Class B-controlled drug in his system exceeded the prescribed limit.

A second charge, that of possessing the Class C- controlled drug, cannabis, on the same occasion, was withdrawn.

Mr Gilbert was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £50. In addition, he was banned from driving for 18 months.

