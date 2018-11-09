Christmas shopping evening for Soup Kitchen

A NEWBURY hair salon is hosting a Christmas shopping evening tomorrow (Friday) to raise funds to help the town’s homeless.

Charmaine’s Hair & Beauty Salon, at Furlong House, Hambridge Road, is hosting the event in aid of Newbury Soup Kitchen.

It will run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The salon’s owner, Charmaine Buckley, said she is always looking for ways to support local charities.

Moved by the plight of homeless people in Newbury, the hairdresser decided this year to do something for the soup kitchen.

Local businesses have donated a number of raffle prizes, which include vouchers from sister pubs The Red House at Marsh Benham and The Castle at Donnington, Toby Carvery, The Ugly Duckling Pottery Painting Coffee House in Bartholomew Street, Johnson’s Shoes in Parkway, Bone Lane-based exCLUEsive Games, Finkley Down Farm in Andover and a one-month Nuffield Health family pass.

There will also be ‘guess how many sweets are in the jar’ and ‘name the teddy bear’ competitions on the night.

If you are unable to attend the event, members of the public can visit the salon in advance to buy a raffle ticket.

Shopping opportunities will include many handmade crafts, including Christmas cards and tote bags, cheeses, jewellery, beauty products, retro and vintage clothes.

Newbury Soup Kitchen is named charity of the year at the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards 2018.