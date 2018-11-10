Newbury fireworks display set for ignition tonight (Saturday)

NEWBURY'S fireworks display will return to Newbury Racecourse tonight (November 10)

Gates open at 5.30pm with the display starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets on the gate cost £7 for adults and £5 for children aged between 5-16.

Advance tickets - costing £6 for adults, £4 for children and £18 for a family - can be picked up from Tesco in Pinchington Lane and Northbrook Street, Newbury Building Society branches in Newbury, Thatcham and Hungerford, The Lodge at Newbury Racecourse, and The Corn Exchange, Newbury.

Organised by the Lions Club of Newbury, this year’s display will be held a week later than usual to coincide with the town’s Battle’s Over celebrations, which commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The club said that the display would “reflect the joy and celebration” of the end of hostilities.

Fireworks director, Lion John Coleman, said: “Putting on an event of this size requires a lot of organisation and planning, but with only 14 members at present, we will be working flat out to make it happen.

“We know how much the display means to the local community, both as a family event and for the money generated for local people in need."

The club said that sponsorship helped cover some of the costs incurred and that local firms had been generous in the past.

A brochure is being prepared with opportunities for advertising that will be distributed before and at the event.

Anyone interested in being part of the community event, or helping the Lions to support the community in other ways, is encouraged to email secretary@newburylions.org.uk or leave a message on The Lions Club of Newbury Facebook page.