Tilehurst turns red for Remembrance

ONE of Berkshire’s most famous landmarks has been lit up to commemorate the Armistice centenary this weekend.

The illumination of Tilehurst Water Tower is one of several commemorative events taking place across the town and can be seen for miles around - including thousands of motorists passing on the nearby M4.

Colourful displays, murals, red fairy lights and poppy designs have sprung up across the town over the past two weeks, many of which have been organised by community group ‘Turn Tilehurst Red’.

The campaign – which has also involved many of the area’s schools and churches – has been gathering momentum ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Today, (Friday) members of the community have created a giant poppy out of 1p and 2p coins near the town’s war memorial in the village triangle.

Calcot Infant and Junior Schools were thrilled to be invited to Tilehurst Triangle as part of the initiative.

Meg Croker, a year six teacher at the West Berkshire school, said: “It has been a privilege to be part of such a fantastic community project.

“We have been working hard in school learning about Armistice Day and are creating our own poppy wreaths.”

Tilehurst resident Rose Lewis, who runs Daydream Equine Art which specialises in equestrian photography, is one of thousands involved in the community project.

The 22-year-old photographed Zavidovici – also known as Big Dave – as a tribute to the millions of horses killed in the Great War.

Born in 1994, Dave served over 20 years in the Household Cavalry and now enjoys a happy retirement in Ufton Nervert with several other ponies.

He stood for over an hour while poppies were placed around his neck.

The former Theale Green School pupil told the NWN: “The whole project has been amazing, not only is it a great way to honour the fallen, it's also been great to see the community spirit.

“I've walked around parts of Tilehurst I've probably never been down, just to see the amazing displays.

“It's wonderful to see everyone coming together – and when I was up at the Triangle yesterday, people had big smiles across their faces and stopped to chat to one another

“I’ve loved seeing how everyone has come together to mark the centenary and the creativity – poppies made from bottles, paper plates, knitted, and there's been some amazing works of art in the local windows and walls.

“The image is are my tribute to the fallen heroes, this centenary year – to both man and animal who gave their lives, for our freedom.”

Miss Rose is selling prints of two images from the shoot, with proceeds being donated to Help For Heroes.

Each print comes unmounted and worldwide shipping is available.

An A3 print costs £25, with £15 going to Help for Heroes, while an 8"x 6" print is £10, with £5 donated to the charity.