Remembrance weekend listings

THOUSANDS of people will fall silent across West Berkshire and North Hampshire this weekend as the First World War dead are remembered.

There are many Remembrance Services and events taking place this weekend.

NEWBURY

Sunday, November 11

10.25am: Remembrance Parade starting at Pelican Lane, marching the length of Northbrook Street, turning to Mansion House Street and to the Market Place. There will be a Remembrance Service, then the parade will march to the war memorial before heading into St Nicolas’ Church.

6.15pm to 7.45pm: Battle’s Over event, Market Place, Newbury. See page 7.

THATCHAM

Sunday, November 11

10.30am: Members of the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, local dignitaries and youth groups will parade from The Kingsland Centre car park, round the Broadway and up the High Street, where they will gather in the war memorial car park.

6.45pm: St Mary’s churchyard for the lighting of the beacon at 7pm followed by the ringing of the church bells. This will be followed by a concert in the church.

Book a place at the concert at www.thatchamtc.eventbrite.co.uk, calling Thatcham Town Council on (01635) 863592 or by visiting the town council offices in Brownsfield Road during office hours.

HUNGERFORD

Sunday, November 11

9.30am: St Lawrence Church with a parade to the 11am ceremony at the war memorial.

6.30pm: A beacon will be lit at the Triangle Field. This will include a reading of the Exhortation and Last Post will be played.

LAMBOURN

11am: At the war memorial for a two-minute silence followed by a short church service.

Noon: A complimentary buffet at the Royal British Legion.

EAST GARSTON

11.30am to 4.30pm (Saturday) and 10am to 4pm (Sunday) the Local History Society is hosting an exhibition of First World War memorabilia in All Saints Church.

HAM

10am to 4.30pm (Saturday) and Noon to 4.30pm (Sunday).A Village Remembers – an exhibition to commemorate its First World War dead.

BAYDON

10.50am at St Nicholas Church, a Remembrance Service commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the end of WWI.

PANGBOURNE

Sunday, November 11

6am National tribute – Lone Piper outside St James the Less Church. Battle’s O’er.

11.21am: Flyover from RAF Benson.

2.30pm: Remembrance Parade starting outside Pangbourne Police Station reaching St James the Less Church for a Service of Remembrance at approximately 3pm, then walking back to finish at The George at approximately 4pm.

THEALE

Sunday, November 11

10.10am: Holy Trinity church, Theale Remembrance Service followed by laying of wreaths at the war memorial at 11am.

SPEEN

10.30am: Speen Church Remembrance Service.

MORTIMER

Saturday, November 10

6pm: Remembrance Day vigil service. Lighting candles for each person from the parish who gave their life in WWI.

Sunday, November 11

9.30am: Requiem for parishioners who gave their lives in the wars. The bells ring half-muffled in HonouredRemembrance at St John’s Church.

11am: Act of Remembrance at the village war memorial and service to the memory of the fallen (Continues at St John’s Church).

6pm: Remembrance Service at St John’s Church.

6.35-7.05pm: Remembrance Day at the Fairground. 6.35pm: The reading of Tribute to the Millions. 6.40pm: The reading of the Roll of Honour. 6.50pm: The recital of In Flanders Fields. 6.55pm: Last Post followed by the Exhortation. 7pm: Lighting of WW1 Beacon of Light. 7.05pm: The bells ring open to call us all to Thanksgiving and To Go Forward Together in Hope.

COLD ASH

Saturday, November 10

Noon to 5pm: Men of Cold Ash Memorials Exhibition at St Mark’s Church, Cold Ash.

3pm to 6pm: Men of Cold Ash Memorials – Commemorative Concern at St Mark’s.

7.15pm to 11pm: Hampstead Norreys Players presents Armistice Day – a play by Andy Green.

Sunday, November 11

10.50am Remembrance Service at St Mark’s Church.

BURGHFIELD

Sunday, November 11

10.30am: Remembrance Service and Parade at St Mary’s Church.

SHAW-CUM-DONNINGTON

Sunday, November 11

6.30pm: WWI Beacon of Light, beacon lighting at Donnington Castle.

7pm: a military bugler will sound the Last Post, there will be two minutes of silence, the beacon will be lit, Reveille will be played and the Roll of Honour (names of those local people who gave their lives in WW1) will be read out.

BRADFIELD AREA

Sunday, November 11

10.30am: Service of Remembrance St Peter’s, Bradfield Southend.

10.55am: Service of Remembrance St Mary’s,Bucklebury.

10.55am: Service of Remembrance St Denys’, Stanford Dingley.

3pm: Remembrance Sunday Service at the War Memorial, Bradfield Southend.

HAMPSHIRE

TADLEY

Saturday, November 10

10am to 4pm: Festival of Remembrance at St Peter’s Church, Tadley.

This is an opportunity to view the memorials of Tadley men who died and to tidy the grave of Sgt Leonard Rampton.

10.30am to 3pm: Festivals of Remembrance St Luke’s Church, Pamber Heath.

Sunday, November 11

9.30am: Remembrance Service for children and families at St Paul’s Church, The Green, Tadley

10.30am: Remembrance Service at Tadley Old Meeting URC (United Reformed Church).

10.50am: Remembrance Service at St Luke’s Church, Pamber Heath.

3pm: Royal British Legion Remembrance Service will be at St Paul’s Church, Tadley.

HIGHCLERE

Sunday, November 11

10.55am: Remembrance Service, St Michael & All Angels Church.

KINGSCLERE

Saturday, November 10

7pm: At the Fieldgate Centre is Lest We Forget – a commemoration of the end of the First World War with the Kingsclere Singers, Kingsclere Players and students from the Kingsclere Performing Arts College. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and are available from the village butcher or by calling (01635) 297234.

7.30pm: Kingsclere film club will show The African Queen at the Kingsclere Village Club, George Street, at 7.30pm.

Sunday, November 11

11am: Kingsclere Armistice Day Remembrance parade and service will take place in The Square.

3pm: The Kingsclere bellringers will ring a peal of bells as part of a national peal.

7pm: On White Hill, Kingsclere, a beacon will be lit as part of the Beacon of Light scheme.

SILCHESTER

Sunday, November 11

9.30am: Remembrance Service at St Mary the Virgin Church, Silchester

10.55am: A Remembrance Day commemoration at the Silchester war memorial.

11.30am to 3.30pm: A First World War display at Silchester Village Hall, including a poppy trail past the houses of the six men who died in the war.

6.50pm: The Beacon of Light outside The Calleva Arms, Silchester where a beacon will be lit and the St Mary the Virgin Church bells will ring.

BURGHCLERE

Sunday, November 11

2.15pm: Sandham Memorial Chapel Remembrance Service.