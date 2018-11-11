George gets medal seven decades later

A 91-YEAR-OLD veteran from Kingsclere has finally been presented with his service medal after more than 70 years.

George White served during the Second World War as a grenadier guard, but never received his medal to recognise his service.

However, the Kingsclere branch of the Royal British Legion worked hard to ensure this was rectified and he was honoured.

Chairman of branch Mark Holden said: “It was noted that Mr White had never received his medal to recognise his service during World War Two and we felt that it would be a great community thing to do if we could sort this out for him.

“This is at the core of what we are about, helping veterans of all campaigns where and however we can.”

Mr White did not get issued with his medal at the end of the war due to an administrative oversight which he did not chase up.

The branch contacted the Medal Office, which dispatched his medal almost immediately.

Mr White said he was very pleased and was looking forward to wearing his medal on parade.

He plans to wear it on Remembrance Day to pay tribute to his former colleagues.