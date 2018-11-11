No overnight access to Wharf car parks

WHARF Road in Newbury will be closed overnight next week – which will affect entry to some town centre car parks.

The closure, which will take place between 9pm and 5am from Monday, November 12, to Friday, November 16, is to enable Thames Water to connect a water main for the new canoe club building.

This work was scheduled during the recent resurfacing closure, but Thames Water was unable to carry out the work at that time.

The works are immediately between the end of the West Berkshire Museum and West Berkshire Library buildings. This is in the block-paved area and will not affect the resurfacing.

It will not be possible to enter the Wharf and library car parks when the closure is in place, but cars parked there will be able to leave via the Market Place.

Taxis will have to access the Wharf taxi rank via Park Way bridge. Car parks south of the closure will be unaffected.

Enquiries should be addressed to Thames Water on 0203 577 9050.

The closure can be viewed on roadworks.org under the following link https://roadworks.org/?tm=109608238