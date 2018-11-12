Santa is coming to town for the big switch-on

SANTA will parade through Newbury on his sleigh before switching on the town’s Christmas lights on Sunday, November 18.

The festivities will begin at 3pm, with the local band Uncovered taking the stage, followed by the Berkshire Maestros’ Swing Band.

The annual Santa Parade will then set off from Market Street at approximately 4.45pm, to make its way around the town. The parade will finish at the Market Place, ready for the big Christmas lights switch-on at 5.15pm.

The event has been organised by Visit Newbury in collaboration with the Lions Club of Newbury,

Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) chief executive Russell Downing said: “This is the culmination of a series of fabulous events across Newbury throughout the year and we are exceptionally grateful to the Lions Club for providing Santa’s sleigh, highlighting the importance of charity and goodwill at this festive time of year.”

Those who can’t make the parade and meet the big man himself, fear not – Santa’s Grotto is coming back to the Parkway, outside Marks & Spencer (Parkway entrance).

You will also be able to visit Santa on the day of the switch-on between noon and 4pm, with all donations going to The Lions Club of Newbury.

The grotto will then re-open on Saturday and Sunday, December 1 and 2, and again from Friday, December 14, until Sunday, December 23. All donations from these dates will go to Naomi House & Jacksplace hospice.

For grotto opening times and details of all the Visit Newbury festive events, visit www.visitnewbury.org.uk