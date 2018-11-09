Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury's Market Place to reopen for traffic

Vehicles will be able to drive through from 5pm today

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

33-1909e Newbury-Market Place

NEWBURY's Market Place will reopen to traffic at 5pm today. 

A number of the town's roads were closed in September for a six-week period, to allow resurfacing works to be carried out between 7am and 7pm Monday to Friday and 8am until 6pm on Saturdays.

West Berkshire Council would like to thank all road users for their patience while the work was being carried out.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire Brewery targeted in ram raid

West Berkshire Brewery targeted in ram raid

Prime Minister Theresa May visits Thatcham

Prime Minister Theresa May visits Thatcham

West Berkshire Brewery hit in ram raid

West Berkshire Brewery hit in ram raid

Aldermaston man charged with attempted murder

Aldermaston man charged with attempted murder

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33