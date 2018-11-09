Newbury's Market Place to reopen for traffic

Heavy rain predicted for tonight
Fri, 09 Nov 2018
NEWBURY's Market Place will reopen to traffic at 5pm today.
A number of the town's roads were closed in September for a six-week period, to allow resurfacing works to be carried out between 7am and 7pm Monday to Friday and 8am until 6pm on Saturdays.
West Berkshire Council would like to thank all road users for their patience while the work was being carried out.
