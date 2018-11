A man has been arrested in connection with a series of vehicle fires in Newbury.

The arrest is in connection with seven vehicle fires between October 14, 2017 and November 2, 2018 in Cleveland Grove and Crawford Place.

A 40-year-old man from Newbury was arrested yesterday (November 8) on suspicion of arson.

The arrested man was released on police bail until December 5 and the investigation is ongoing.