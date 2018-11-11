West Berkshire remembers

REMEMBRANCE services are taking place across West Berkshire’s towns, villages and hamlets today to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

At 11am, the nation will fall silent to remember those who lost their lives in the First World War.

Beacons will also be lit after nightfall in some of the district’s towns.

Many areas – including Newbury, Aldermaston and Pangbourne – are taking part in a national tribute called Battle’s Over.

Find out where to join in local Armistice centenary commemorations here.

