West Berkshire remembers

Events are taking place across the district to mark the Armistice centenary

REMEMBRANCE services are taking place across West Berkshire’s towns, villages and hamlets today to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

At 11am, the nation will fall silent to remember those who lost their lives in the First World War.

Beacons will also be lit after nightfall in some of the district’s towns.

Many areas – including Newbury, Aldermaston and Pangbourne – are taking part in a national tribute called Battle’s Over.

Find out where to join in local Armistice centenary commemorations here.

You can also follow the latest updates on the Remembrance Day events on our Twitter and Facebook pages.

