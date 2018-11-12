Rickshaw Challenge comes to Hungerford and Kintbury today

THE Children In Need Rickshaw Challenge will be stopping off at Kintbury and passing through Hungerford today – and residents are invited to meet them in the former and cheer them on at the latter.

A team of six young people, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need-funded projects, will ride the rickshaw 423 miles from France to Manchester, joined by The One Show’s Matt Baker, who will pedal alongside them.

The team will cycle 31 miles through the Channel tunnel and then make their way across England and Wales before finally finishing in Salford on Friday, November 16.

Kintbury parish councillor John Hemphill has persuaded them to stop off for lunch when they pass through the village between around 12.15pm and 12.30pm.

He said: “We’re obviously trying to attract as many people as possible to line the route through the village, showing their support for the charity.

“For example we are hoping that the village school will bring all of the children out at the appropriate time.

“We’ve also agreed that the whole team will stop in the Coronation Hall for a lunch break.

“They should be there for between 30 and 60 minutes and they will then set off on the next stage of their route, out of the village towards Hungerford.”

The team is expected to arrive in the town at about 1pm, travelling through the High Street and down towards the canal bridge.