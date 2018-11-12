Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Away clash for Town in FA Trophy

Hungerford have been handed an away draw in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy

HUNGERFORD Town have been drawn away to Dorchester Town in the third-qualifying round of the FA Trophy, which will be played on Saturday, November 24. 

It's the first game that Ian Herring's side will play in this year's competition as they are a National League South club.

Dorchester - who play in the Southern League Premier South (currently 18th) - beat AFC Totton 3-1 on Saturday to reach this stage.

Prior to this, they needed a replay to beat Yate Town in the first-qualifying round of the competition.

The winner of the cup tie will receive £5,000 in prize money and secure a place in the fourth-qualifying round.

