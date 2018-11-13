Voice of disability sought at event this week

PEOPLE with disabilities are being given the chance to speak up about issues that concern them at The Voice of Disability event in Thatcham this week.

The collaborative event between various health and social care agencies, including West Berkshire Council Adult Social Care, is an opportunity for anyone affected by disability, who has experienced any of the services available within the West Berkshire area, to help guide the design of future services for those with disabilities.

Representatives from a wide range of local health and social care services will attend the event, which will be in the form of a tabled discussion.

Chief officer of Healthwatch West Berkshire, Andrew Sharp, said: “As an independent consumer champion for health and social care, our aim at Healthwatch West Berkshire is to ensure that everyone in our community is given the opportunity to have their voice heard.

“Often those with disabilities are among the most vulnerable in our community. So, it is important that they be given time to speak up in a forum where professionals, voluntary groups and their peers can join in discussions about the social and health care services that they receive.

"We are hoping that disabled individuals, along with their family, friends and carers will come along to the Voice Of Disability to ensure their thoughts, experiences and needs are taken into consideration in planning future services in our area.”

To assist in the provision of special access, transport and dietary requirements, those wishing to attend are asked to register by contacting Healthwatch West Berkshire at contact@healthwatchwestberks.org.uk or (01635) 760 341.

The event will be held at Thatcham Catholic Hall on Thursday, November 15, between 10.30am and 2pm.