Tastes of the world coming to Newbury this weekend

FOODS of the world will be available to sample in West Berkshire at a new event aimed at bringing people together.

The West Berkshire World Food Day will feature 26 nationalities across the district, showcasing their food and culture.

There will be an opportunity to listen to music, mingle and sample foods from those with Bengali, Slovak, Portuguese, South African and English ancestry, among others.

People are invited to wear their national costume and to bring a plate of traditional food to share, cold buffet-style as no ovens will be available.

Local restaurants are being invited to donate a plate of food and in return their leaflets will be displayed at the event.

Sharon Briggs of West Berkshire Council said: “We hope that we can encourage lots of people to come along with friends and family to experience something different on a Sunday lunchtime.

“All guests will be presented with a ‘Passport to West Berkshire’, which is an essential guide to local services and information.”

The event will be held at the Riverside Community Centre, Rosemore Gardens, Newbury, between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, November 18.

Register your interest by visiting the following link: https://bit.ly/2zjnKHc

Restaurants wishing to participate by sharing some of their food should contact Clare Middleton on (01635) 45900.