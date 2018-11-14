Daisy wins Thatcham Guiding award

AN award honouring the memory of a dedicated Thatcham Girl Guiding leader has been presented for the second time.

Daisy Smith, aged five, received the Anne Eldred/Dodo award for her determination in joining in and reflecting the qualities held by Mrs Eldred.

The award is presented in memory of a Rainbow Guider Anne Eldred, who was better known as Dodo within the Guiding community.

Mrs Eldred, who had dedicated 20 years of her life to her local Guiding group, died from cancer in October 2016 and, looking to honour Mrs Eldred, Guiders established the new award in her memory.

Daisy, from the 3rd Kennet Vale Rainbows, who is the second winner of the award, was described as “an outstanding little girl” who, despite having some speech difficulties, has thrived at Rainbows.

Guider in charge Rachel Millard said: “Daisy always joins in with the activities with a smile on her face and determination in her heart; she pushes herself to speak to us all to the best of her abilities and her confidence is rising week-on-week. We are all thrilled she has won this award.”

The award was presented by Mrs Eldred’s husband Martin, aka Mr Dodo.

He said: “I am very pleased to present this award to Daisy in memory of my wife. Daisy, you have shown many qualities that Anne herself had and this is what the award is about. A big well done to you.”

He also thanked Rainbow Guider Tracey Gillingham for initiating and organising the award.

Mrs Gillingham said: “Anne had many wonderful qualities and these are reflected in this award. Anne had been a Rainbow Guider with 1st Kennet Vale Rainbows for 20 years and during that time she had endured a battle with cancer on several occasions, always staying strong and fighting her way back to good health.

“Anne finally lost that battle in October 2016, but not before ensuring she had left no stone unturned and everything organised for all left behind, including this award.

“Anne’s memory will go on through this award and the many wonderful Rainbows and leaders we are lucky enough to have in the Thatcham area. Thank you, all of you.”

The award will be presented close to Mrs Eldred’s birthday each year. Last year’s recipient was Scarlett Goddard, from the 5th Kennet Vale Rainbows,

The award was donated by June Milsom from the Newbury Guides and Scouts Shop.