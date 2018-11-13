Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Second half double is enough Hungerford progress

Hungerford came up against Beaconsfield in the second round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup

A double from Hungerford Town defender Marvel Ekpiteta was enough to see them beat Beaconsfield Town 2-0 at Bulpit Lane and progress into the third round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup.

It was the visitors who started brighter in the cup game as they forced the games first shot on target.

Beaconsfield striker Anthony Mendy had his back to goal and acrobatically fired his attempt at goal, but Town keeper Charlie McGready made a comfortable save.

Chances then fell to Charlie Ten-Grotenhuis and Danilo Orsi-Dadomo, but neither Hungerford play could find the back of the net.

The breakthrough came just after the hour mark as a corner from player/manager Ian Herring was met by Ekpiteta.

The ball fell to the centre-half who fired his effort through a crowd of people to give Hungerford the lead.

The Town player doubled his sides lead with five minutes remaining as Orsi-Dadomo's first-time shot found Ekpiteta, who turned and found the bottom corner.

The Crusaders held on for the win to reach the third round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup

