Winter Carnival preview night at Newbury

AHEAD of two days of high-class racing action, don’t miss the opportunity to have your card marked by a star-studded panel of experts at the official Ladbrokes Winter Carnival Preview Night, in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Taking place on the eve of the two-day meeting, Thursday, 29 November 2018, the evening promises to be a fun and lively affair, hosted by ITV Racing and Newbury Weekly News columnist, Luke Harvey.

Luke will be joined by two-time champion jockey, Richard Johnson whose sole win in the Ladbrokes Trophy was aboard the 2016 winner, Native River with whom he partnered to victory in the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Also joining the panel will be Grand National winning trainer, Oliver Sherwood who trained the gallant Many Clouds to win the 2014 Hennessy Gold Cup before winning the 2015 Grand National along with the current leader in this year trainer’s championship, Dan Skelton, who recently broke the record for the fastest 100 winners in a season.

Finally, Nicola McGeady Head of PR for sponsors, Ladbrokes will complete line-up and provide all the latest betting news across the two days.

The evening will commence from 7.00pm with welcome drinks on arrival and a light meal before our esteemed panel digest and analyse the runners for the weekend ahead.

Tickets are £15 and £10 of every ticket sold will go to the Injured Jockeys Fund.

To book, visit newburyracecourse.co.uk