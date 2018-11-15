Council to unveil new lottery

LOCAL good causes are being urged to find out how they can benefit from a new West Berkshire Lottery.

Tickets for the lottery, to be launched in the spring, will cost £1, with 60p from each ticket sale being donated to charities, voluntary organisations and good causes across the region.

The draw will be weekly, with a jackpot of £25,000 for a matching sequence of six numbers, with other prizes being £2,000, £250, £25 or three free tickets.

West Berkshire good causes will be able to set up their own lottery page and receive 50p from every pound spent by players using this method.

A further 10p from every pound will go into a general West Berkshire good causes fund, with the remainder being put towards prizes and operating costs.

Players who do not wish to support a specific cause can still take part in the West Berkshire Lottery, with 60p of their ticket price going into the general good causes fund, to be distributed by West Berkshire Council.

The West Berkshire Lottery will begin in spring 2019, but good causes will be able to sign up later this year.

Good causes are invited to two special information events to find out more about the lottery, how it works and how they will benefit from being involved.

These events will begin at 2pm and 6pm on Wednesday, November 28, at the West Berkshire Council offices in Market Street.

Spaces are limited and should be booked online in advance.

The council’s portfolio holder for finance, property and transformation, Anthony Chadley, said the lottery is part of the local authority’s ongoing support for the local voluntary and community sector.

He said: “The lottery will provide new fundraising opportunities, which will help them to continue the great work being done across the district.

“In West Berkshire, we have countless wonderful residents who give their time, energy and expertise to make a difference to the lives of others.

“Many projects are reliant on fundraising to do this good work and the lottery is a fun way for residents to support them.

“I hope residents will really get behind this lottery and buy their tickets when they go on sale next spring.”

More information about the West Berkshire Lottery will be published later in the year, with tickets expected to go on sale in February.