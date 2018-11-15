Unwanted green bins will be collected

WEST Berkshire Council will be arranging the collection of unwanted green bins over the next few months.

Since September, residents have had to pay £50 to have their garden waste collected.

More than 25,000 people have now signed up to the subscription service.

However, a petition urging the council to scrap the controversial charge has been signed by more than 7,500 residents.

Residents who do not wish to subscribe to the garden waste service or use their green bin to recycle food waste can request a collection online to have their green bin removed from their property.

The local authority is keen to encourage residents to use their green bin for the recycling of food waste.

If households choose not to use this service, food waste will have to go in the rubbish bin, where it cannot be recycled.

Some residents have chosen to use them for extra storage, or to convert them into water butts, wormeries or composters.

The council brought in the charge in a bid to raise £900,000 a year of extra revenue.

The local authority is looking at ways to create additional income following a £24m reduction in its funding from the Government over the past six years.