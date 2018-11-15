Newbury couple celebrating diamond wedding anniversary today

A NEWBURY couple who hit it off on the tennis courts over 60 years ago are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today (Thursday, November 15).

Cliff and Decima Reeve met in Rugby, Warwickshire, at their church youth group and soon enjoyed playing tennis as doubles partners.

The soon-to-be Mrs Reeve was a legal secretary and Mr Reeve was working as an engineer.

They became engaged in 1956 and then were separated for two years when Mr Reeve went to do his national service in Aden with the RAF. He only arrived home 12 days before the wedding.

They married at Dunchurch Methodist Church on November 15, 1958, and lived in Rugby.

The couple then set about starting up a family and had their two daughters, Heather and Stephanie.

The family moved to Newbury in 1971 when Mr Reeve got a job at Plenty Engineering Group.

Mrs Reeve became a home-maker and loved having many visitors.

They have been very active Christians involved with the local Methodist church and for many years at Glendale Church.

When Mr Reeve retired he was keen to carry on working in the community and became a volunteer at Newbury Cancer Care and an equipment manager, even winning a civic award for his work.

The couple now have five grandchildren – Hannah, Joe, Esther, Kitty and Archie – and in the last 10 weeks have become great grandparents to Jesse.

They are devoted to each other, family and friends and are one of those couples where ‘nothing is too much trouble’.

Mr Reeve, now 83, has kept up his passion for sport and still plays golf and bowls. Mrs Reeve, meanwhile, is still a keen baker... her family say there’s always a fruit cake freshly made.

It seems Mr and Mrs Reeve have found the perfect recipe for a long and happy marriage and for this significant milestone anniversary they have even received a message from the Queen.