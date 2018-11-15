Herring: We'll relish Billericay challenge

HUNGERFORD Town player/manager says his side will relish the opportunity when they host Billericay Town this weekend.

Saturday’s opponents are currently top of the National League South and are enjoying life in their debut season after they were promoted from the Isthmian League last year.

Despite Billericay having a strong financial backing, Herring is adamant his side will do everything they can to get a much-needed win.

“When the players cross the white line, it’s 11 against 11 and, like every game, we’ll be trying to get the three points,” he said.

“Anyone in this league is a tough challenge, it’s one that we’ll relish,” Herring said. “We’ll go into the game as underdogs.

“I’ll never complain about my budget because I accepted it when I took this role on, but the spending power between the two clubs is light years.”

The Crusaders will be coming into the game with just one league win in their last five games, but they beat Beaconsfield 2-0 in the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Two second-half goals from defender Marvel Ekpiteta helped Hungerford progress to the third round of the competition.

“I am really pleased with the clean sheet and the two goals as well,” said Herring.

“I was a little bit disappointed with the first-half performance, but the second half was a lot better and it took us 60 minutes to get into our stride.”

Team selection will be tough

The player/manager named a very strong team for the tie as he tries to build momentum over the next few weeks.

He said: “It was a difficult one going into it in the sense that we’re coming off the back of some bad results.

“I was really disappointed with the Weston performance, but I was pleased with last Saturday at Eastbourne and I am not sure what side I will pick this weekend.

“It was important that we went with a strong squad with only a few changes that wouldn’t really weaken our side too much.”

For updates on Saturday's clash with Billericay, follow @NWN_Sport on Twitter.