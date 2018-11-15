It's Groundhog Day for Robinson's men

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson believes his side has been out of luck in recent weeks.

The Kingfishers crashed to their seventh defeat of the season in the Southern League Division 1 South when they lost 2-0 against Moneyfields at Waterside Park on Saturday.

Two second-half goals from Steve Hutchings were enough to see the visitors take the three points, but the Thatcham boss felt his side performed well.

He said: “Lady Luck isn’t with us at the minute, but if we continue to play like we have done, then we can certainly pick up more points.

“It was a little bit like Groundhog Day. I thought we were in the game for long parts, but they’re a good side and I think they’ll be in the top four of the league.”

Although Robinson has had to make a host of changes since the summer, he believes they have been playing well this season.

“Apart from the second half against Cirencester last week and the second half against Highworth, we have been competitive in every game we’ve played.

“We’ve had a long summer where we have tried to rebuild and it’s tough in the Southern League, but it is so close.”

Robinson ready for Mangotsfield test

Town had as many as eight first-team players missing from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat and Robinson is hoping he’ll have a strong squad for the next few weeks.

Thatcham travel to Mangotsfield United on Saturday, a side below them in the table.

And the Kingfishers boss is fully aware of the challenge they face.

“They have been in this league for a number of years, we have done our homework and we know what they’re about.

“In every game, no matter who they are, we go to win the game of football,” Robinson said.