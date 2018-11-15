It's one game at a time for Archer and Blues

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer is focussing on one game at a time, starting with this weekend’s trip to Old Centralians.

The Monks Lane club have won all nine of their South West 1 East games this season – picking up try bonus points in every clash.

They lead the division by seven points, ahead of second-placed Royal Wootton Bassett, while Saturday’s opposition are in fourth place.

Archer said: “It will be a tough place to go and they’re coming into the game with a very good win against Marlborough.

“Anyone who goes to Marlborough and puts 26 points on the board to beat them on their own patch will be a test for anybody.”

Despite leading the way in the division, the Blues head coach is only looking at one game at a time.

He said: “We’re not looking any further ahead than Old Centralians – it’ll be a test for us and we’ll need to adapt.”

Every game has been different for Newbury. They’ve been tested by certain opponents and Archer is aware his side can make it work when they’re under pressure.

He said: “We can respond to adversity and we can make quick sense about what is going on in front of us.

“Our games have shown that, particularly when things haven’t gone all our way, but we have found ways to make it work.”