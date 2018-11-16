Dancers add £1k to Prior's Court fund

WOMEN danced to donate more than £1,000 to Prior’s Court School following the deaths of three staff members in a crash on the M4 last month.

Autism practitioners Lorraine MacClellan and Jason Aleixo died in the collision involving a school minibus and a lorry between Hungerford and Chieveley on October 11.

Vocational instructor Cathy Gardiner, who had been driving the minibus, died from injuries sustained in the crash the following day.

Struck by the tragedy, former Prior’s Court employee Gem Cooper organised Dancing to Donate at Park House School on November 2, with all proceeds going to Prior’s Court School.

She said: “I was so deeply saddened by the news and worked on a team with Jason Aleixo, who was sadly killed.

“This is very close to my heart and I’m hoping to raise as much money as possible.

“All the proceeds will be going to Prior’s Court.

“I feel it was really successful. I secretly set myself a target of aiming to raise £1,000 and the final figure was £1,105, which I’m thrilled about.

“I felt it was important that the community could come together under such sad circumstances, raise some money and feel like they had contributed.”

Around 70 women took part in the event, which started with a 45-minute Clubbercise session in the dark with glowsticks to upbeat dance music.

This was followed by a 45-minute Body Combat session and then a further 45-minute Clubbercise session to finish.

“I just think its a good cause.” said Tonia Jones from Aldermaston.

“It’s a one off and as it’s a local event and it’s good to support it

Gail Butler added: “It’s quite nice that lots of different people are here.”

To recover from the two-and-a-half hours of dance fitness, a sale of home-made cakes and a raffle with a varied selection of prizes was held.

Prior’s Court School, in Hermitage, which teaches and supports autistic people aged between five and 25, has set up a family fund to help those who lost their loved ones in the accident.

Donations can be made at www.priorscourt.org.uk/donate/ familyfund/10/credit-card or through the school’s fundraising department. To donate, call (01635) 245918 or fundraising@priorscourt.org.uk

The school will be collecting donations until December 14, to ensure the families affected receive the support they need before Christmas.