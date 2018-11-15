GB call for father and son

A father and son from Thatcham will represent Great Britain Lions under-19 American Football team against the Netherlands in Arnhem on Saturday.

Dominic De Monte, formerly a student at Trinity School, where he was a sports team captain for two years, is in his first year at Oxford Brookes University.

He has gone through trials and four camps to be selected as a member of the 45-man travelling squad to face the Dutch side.

De Monte is currently playing for the Oxford Brookes University Panthers, who play in the British University and College Sports league.

His previous experience at the youth and junior level has been with the Solent Seahawks Academy, Farnham Knights and Swindon Storm.

Dominic has also been a member of Team Kennet Athletics and Triathlon Club.

Phil De Monte, a former USAF service member who last served at RAF Greenham Common, is a coach on the GB squad.

Coach De Monte serves as the under-17 and under-19 special teams coordinator.

His previous international experience includes the Republic of Ireland national team and the Welsh Dragons representative team.

Coach De Monte is also currently coaching at Oxford Brookes University and the Oxford Saints in the British American Football Association League.

Dominic said: “I am very grateful to be given the opportunity to represent Great Britain.

“It is very humbling and I am looking forward to the game.”