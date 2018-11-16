Jacob: Our focus is on the league

AFC Aldermaston manager Declan Jacob wants to focus more on the league then any of the cup competitions his side are in.

The Atom Men went back to the top of the Hellenic League Division 1 East on Saturday after a 3-1 victory away to Penn & Tylers Green.

They recorded their sixth win of the season to move one point above Burnham in the table.

However, it was Aldermaston’s first win in the league since October 6 and Jacob was pleased with what he saw.

“It was a lot better. They were a very good footballing side, but in the end I think we were too much for them,” he said.

Jacob admitted that his side have been struggling with suspensions in recent weeks, forcing him to change his squad regularly.

The club have been involved in a number of cup competitions, but the Aldermaston boss wants to prioritise the league more.

“We are looking at the cup games differently now – we want to try and focus a little bit more on the league,” Jacob said.

Aldermaston host Thame Rangers on Saturday and Jacob is expecting a tough test against a team who have yet to taste defeat this season.

He said: “We are always up for the challenge and after the suspensions we should start to get everyone back.”

“We know it’ll be tough, but we have to go and do the best that we can because Thame have done very well this season.

“They’re undefeated and they’re certainly looking like the favourites to go on and win the league.”

Aldermaston fell to a 4-1 home defeat to Holyport in the Division 1 Subsidiary Cup on Tuesday evening.

The visitors opened the scoring at the Rec Soc with a goal inside the first five minutes.

However, Jacob’s side responded just 10 minutes later as Lemar Maycock equalised, cutting inside before beating the goalkeeper.

Holyport’s lead was restored 10 minutes before the break and they added two more goals in the second half to complete the win.