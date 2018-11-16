Dolan pleased with Tadley response

TADLEY Calleva manager Danny Dolan was pleased to see a response from his side, but feels they deserved more than a point against Cowes Sports.

Tadley drew 1-1 with their Sydenham Wessex Premier rivals after coming from a goal down when Jez Conway opened the scoring.

Although they salvaged a point, the Tadley boss believes his side should have won the match.

“It was a good response from us in terrible conditions,” Dolan said.

“To be fair, I am disappointed not to come away with three points because I thought we were the better side.”

“I thought after their goal, we were going to get beat, but we made a change with Sam Hamilton – who scored.”

Tadley had an opportunity to win the game with minutes remaining, but Hamilton was denied his second of the game as his effort from distance struck the post.

However, despite not winning, Dolan praised his side for digging deep until the end of the game.

He said: “It’s the first time that I have taken something away from Cowes, so I am pleased with a point.

“If you can go away from home and get a point, then it’s a bonus and hopefully we can kick on from here.”

Tadley now welcome Hamble Club to Barlows Park on Saturday, a side who are currently in fifth place – six points and six places higher than Dolan’s side.

And he is aware of how difficult this weekend’s test will be.

“Every week is tough,” admitted Dolan. “It’s all about how we prepare ourselves and improve on the things we haven’t done so well in the last three weeks.

“It will be difficult, but we’ll go into it open-minded and full of positives from Saturday and hopefully we can get some more points on the board.”