Kintbury remain focussed on title defence

KINTBURY Rangers manager Michael McNally says his side hasn’t won anything yet as they prepare for Saturday’s game with Purton.

Kintbury have enjoyed a strong start to the Corsham Print Wiltshire League campaign and have won nine of their 11 games so far.

But McNally is not getting carried away and is focussing on one game at a time.

He said: “It’ll be a difficult game, and it depends what team Purton put out because I know they have got a very good squad.

“It’s put a bit of spice into it because when I was at Shrivenham, I used to manage a few of them so I know a lot of their players.”

McNally and his players have had a week off and the Rangers boss said: “Hopefully we can keep the sharpness and try to come away with the three points.

“I have expressed to the players that we haven’t won anything yet. If we are up there after Christmas then we can reassess everything and try to kick on from there.”