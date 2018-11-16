Pupil's special poppy tribute

A 14-YEAR-OLD school girl has proudly raised £60 for the Royal British Legion through an intricate poppy display at The Downs School.

Emilia Harris created her own 'Sea of Flowers' display that she hand-made from felt poppies and forget-me-knots.

Touched by poems she had read, stories from family members and items being covered in the media, Emilia was determined to create her own unique Remembrance tribute to mark the Armistice centenary.

The year nine pupil was also inspired by a family trip to the Tower of London in 2014 when she saw the public art installation, ‘Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red’, which commemorated the centenary of the outbreak of World War One.

For a small donation, Emilia asked fellow students and friends to sign or leave a message on the back of the flowers, which she then sewed them onto her main display which now hangs in the library at The Downs.