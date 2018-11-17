Councillor threatens legal action over lorries

SUPERMARKET giant Tesco might have to be “hauled before the courts” to stop the risk to Hungerford schoolchildren from its delivery lorries.

District councillor Paul Hewer (Con, Hungerford) expressed frustration at this month’s full Hungerford Town Council meeting that the problem was dragging on.

In July, the Newbury Weekly News reported how residents suffered a daily problem in Fairview Road and Clarks Gardens as giant Tesco lorries, up to 40ft long, delivered to the One Stop store.

When deliveries were undertaken by One Stop, the management reportedly abided by a 2012 risk assessment, which suggested making only evening deliveries to avoid school arrivals and departures and to avoid blocking residents’ access to their homes.

But since Tesco took over deliveries, say residents, the problem has been worse than ever, with several near-misses involving children.

Town councillors have been told the supermarket giant has repeatedly snubbed requests for a meeting to resolve the issue.

Mr Hewer told the town council meeting: “I’ve spoken to [West Berkshire Council] highways department about it, but their most senior woman is leaving soon, so it’s a bit up in the air.”

Nevertheless, Mr Hewer said he remained determined to force Tesco to abide by the risk assessment.

The town council’s acting head of highways and transport, Richard Hudson, told the meeting: “We need to resolve this and restrict the hours.

“They’ve been caught red-handed delivering when the schools were emptying out – at the worst possible time, in other words.

“It’s causing real problems in the community.”

Mr Hewer said: “It could be expensive and a long haul.

“But we need to haul them before the courts if they keep doing it.”