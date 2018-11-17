Wash Common resident helps raise thousands for Sue Ryder

A PARTY organised by a Wash Common woman who is fighting breast cancer raised more than £7,000 for the Sue Ryder charity.

Denise Shippen was diagnosed with the disease in 2017 and was referred to Sue Ryder by her GP.

The 58-year-old began receiving treatment with a physiotherapist from the charity in March 2018 and was later referred to the charity’s Monday Breast Clinic.

The clinic is a support group for those who are undergoing treatment for breast cancer and includes advice on wigs and scarves, confidence boosting skincare and make-up that helps people manage the visible side effects of treatment, aromatherapy and reflexology.

Mrs Shippen has made many friends through the group and has met other people who are going through similar experiences.

As a way of showing her gratitude for the care she is receiving, she hosted a charity party at the Bowlers Arms pub in September to help raise vital funds, as a way of giving something back.

Mrs Shippen said: “I couldn’t afford a large donation, so I instead brought everyone together to celebrate and help raise money.

“The countdown to the event kept me very busy as I made my own decorations, chocolate favours and auction flags.

“It was a great night with an Italian singer, buffet, disco, raffle, tombola, sweet shop and more – we had such fun.

“I was overwhelmed with the support of local businesses who donated auction and raffle prizes, as well as the community, who got involved and came along to the party.”

Richard Hayman of the Bowlers Arms provided the venue and staff, while Pete and Jeff Stratton hosted the boogie nights disco, free of charge.

Newbury-based Vodafone agreed to match-fund the fundraising from the night, bringing the total amount raised to £7,000.

Sue Ryder offers a range of services in Berkshire from three sites: Duchess of Kent Hospice in Reading, Wokingham Day Hospice and Sue Ryder Palliative Care Hub Berkshire in Newbury.

The charity provides expert palliative care and support for people at the most difficult times of their lives.

Mrs Shippen added: “Before ever visiting Sue Ryder I thought the charity just dealt with end-of-life care and didn’t realise all the services they provide in the local area.

“The team at Newbury are amazing and brilliant – I couldn’t manage without them.”