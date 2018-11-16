Newbury suffer first defeat away to Oxford

NEWBURY & Thatcham men’s first team fell to their first defeat in Regional 2 of the Mid, Berks, Bucks & Oxon league as they went down 2-0 away to Oxford 2nd.

Newbury struggled to make an impression and Oxford went ahead from a short corner.

Play went from end-to-end, but Oxford defended well and they made it 2-0 with a flick from defence to a forward, who fired home to secure the points.

Newbury & Thatcham 2nd 4-2 Eastcote 3rd

Newbury recorded their second successive league victory in Division 1 as they beat Eastcote in a six-goal thriller.

Newbury started brightly and controlled the first 15 minutes before going ahead through James Higgins.

Eastcote equalised from a penalty flick before Higgins restored the lead after the break and moments later he completed his hat-trick.

Eastcote reduced the deficit once more, but Sebastian Davies hit the winner late on.

Tring 1st 2-3 Newbury & Thatcham 3rd

Newbury 3rd maintained their fine start to the season, chalking up their fifth win as they narrowly beat Tring.

However, it was the hosts who took the lead from a rebound after keeper Ed Henstridge kept out a shot.

Toby Walters equalised and got his second after the break to put his side into the lead.

The visitors extended their lead further when Jack Fish played in Cam Dunlop, who slotted the ball past the keeper.

The home side scored a second late on, but it was only a consolation as Newbury held on.

Newbury & Thatcham 4th 0-3 Marlow 5th

Newbury suffered a second successive defeat when they were comfortably beaten by Marlow in Division 6.

Marlow struck first after a through ball was seized upon by a forward, who rounded Kenny Coventry to slot home.

A second came soon after and, although Newbury tried to find a way back, Marlow scored in the final stages to take the win.

West Hampstead 7th 3-0 Newbury & Thatcham 5th

Newbury crashed to their fourth consecutive defeat as they lost away to West Hampstead.

The hosts struck twice early on to take control at the interval. The second half saw a refreshed Newbury continue to gain momentum, but their efforts were not rewarded as they conceded a third late on.

South Berkshire 5th 1-1 Newbury & Thatcham 6th

Newbury secured their third point of the season after a hard-fought draw.

The Falcons started off cautiously, but went ahead when Simon Barrett tapped in at the back post.

Wokingham got an equaliser early in the second half and then went close to grabbing the winner on numerous occasions.

Newbury & Thatcham Vets 2-0 Guildford Vets

Andrew Ducker and Richard Poole both made the scoresheet as Newbury Vets picked up their first win of the season.

The win has taken them onto four points from their opening six games in the Wessex Division 1.