Lead opens up for Q Associates

Q ASSOCIATES opened up a two-point gap at the top of the Newbury Netball League after beating second-placed Newbury 4x4 Centre 1 31-25.

Only goal difference separated them before the game, and that showed in a tight first quarter that ended 9-9.

Goal Keepers Annabelle Akintoye for Q and Rachel Simpkin for Newbury were on top in the second quarter, Q edging ahead at 16-14.

The third quarter was all about Q’s Jessie Hodgson, who dominated in defence and made interception after interception to help her side open up a six-goal lead,

Newbury hit back in the final quarter, but Q’s Hannah Jones (GA) stepped up to preserve her side’s advantage.

Newbury’s Tammy Dowling & Q’s Hodgson were voted best players

Wila 55-28 Robinsons Foods

Defending champions Wila fired a warning to their title rivals with an impressive win over Robinsons.

Best player Lorraine Hancock was in fine form, rarely missing the target as Wila took control in the first quarter.

Robinsons battled hard, but found Sophie Lightowlers and Claire Beasley in fine form in the Wila defence as the reigning champions pulled clear.

Nicki Archer and best player Stef Beattie battled hard in defence, while shooters Helen Thompson and Abi Stamp kept Robinsons in touch.

Wila were always in control, but Robinsons worked hard to gain a well-deserved point from the game.

Brights 22-41 Jets Orange

Brights are still searching for their first win of the season and never recovered after falling 9-5 behind in the first quarter.

Jets dominated the second quarter with some excellent defence from Centre Katie Ralls and Wing Attack Jill Moran.

But Brights kept battling with the attacking duo of Debbie Eden and Alex Roberts reducing the deficit to six.

But Jets got back on top in the final quarter and rarely missed a shot to seal an impressive win.

Best players were Jen McMahon for Brights and Gemma Forte for Jets.

Jets Xtra 37-41 Jets Black

Jets Black maintained their 100-per-cent record with a hard-fought win over their clubmates.

Black were quick out of the blocks, looking strong in mid-court through Centre Georgie Wood.

Xtra had a mixed team who had not played together before and Black cashed in, scoring the first five goal as they led 12-5 after the first quarter.

Fantastic shooting by Black’s player of the match Diane Williams (GA) helped her side into a 24-16 half-time lead, but Xtra hit back after the break, with best player Amy Taylor (GD) driving the ball up the court.

But Black’s Vicki Shopland (GK) kept the pressure on in the goal circle meaning as her side led 35-25 after the third quarter.

Xtra came out fighting and patience with passes allowed their shooters to score four goals in a row.

But although Xtra dominated the final quarter, scoring 12 goals to Black’s six, they eventually ran out of time.

Division 1

Newbury Volts moved to the top of Division 1, but they were pushed all the way before seeing off Newbury Juniors 49-35.

A very tight first quarter saw Volts edge 10-9 ahead and the second quarter was closely fought, Volts going 19-15 up after some great passages of play by both teams.

Juniors fell away in the third period and trailed 37-24, but hit back with excellent mid-court play from Lola Callaghan, Kira Barton and Grace Steel before Volts stepped up a gear late on.

Best Players were Cameron McCulloch for Juniors and Volts’ Joanne Murphy.

Rebound Electronics 28-39 Benchmarx Newbury

Rebound started strongly thanks to Nichola Read’s accurate shooting, but it wasn’t long before Helen Knowles of Benchmarx found her range and put her side 10-7 up.

Solid defence from Alison Hue and Lucy Goodliffe of Benchmarx frustrated Rebound and helped their side stretch the lead to 10 goals at half-time.

Rebound’s guest player Jamie Belcher helped her side rally to 32-21 but Benchmarx held on for their second win.

Michelle Stevenson of Benchmarx and Rebound’s Hannah Perry were best players.

Caravatti Events 24-37 Eclipse

Caravatti started brightly, but Eclipse shooters Di Kennedy and Emma Watts were on fire to put them 8-5 ahead.

They stretched their lead to 19-12 at half-time and, after a hard-fought third quarter, they led 30-17, before holding on for the win.

An enjoyable game ended with Amanda Irby of Eclipse and Caravatti’s Caz Horsley being named best players.

David Wilson Homes 36-18 Hungerford Hunters

The sides swapped early goals before DWH took a lead they maintained for the remainder of the match.

The dynamic shooting partnership of Kristina Quinn and Rachel Noble helped DWH into a 20-7 half-time lead.

Hunters made several changes at the break, but DWH’s best player Kelly Jones (GD) expertly controlled the play across the court and helped her side go 32-12 up.

In the final quarter, Hunters’ Centre Molly Terry and best player Lucy Mugford worked tirelessly and their efforts helped their side clinching a losing point.

Division 2

Briars chalked up their first win of the season after a dominant second-half display saw off Wherescape Angry Birds 44-21.

They took a 7-6 first-quarter and clever interceptions from GK Jody Marshall and player-of-the-match Sam Collins (GD) enabled them to stretch their advantage to 16-9 at half-time.

Briars made changes in the third quarter, whereas Angry Birds tired without having any subs and great shooting from Briars’ GA Steph Noble saw them go 32-13 ahead.

Angry Birds’ player of the match Emma Bennett moved to Centre to improve the passing, but her side just missed out on a losing point.

Jets White 39-21 Altair Media

Jets didn't look back after taking a seven-goal lead in the first quarter.

They continued to work hard to turn around Altair’s centres and strong shooting from Jets’ Beth Richie and Gracie Matthews put them in a commanding position at half-time.

Altair hit back through best player Kerry Campbell, but Jets’ Anita Hatch and Lucy Lane worked hard in defence to help their side to a comfortable win.

Tadley Witches 42-33 Mat Lightning

Witches maintained their 100-per-cent record after a hard-fought contest.

Mat’s Louise Thatcher scored some excellent long shots, but Tadley still took a slender lead at quarter time.

Mat hit back to go 20-19 up at half-time, but Witches scored from the first five centre passes of the second half as player-of-the-match Kirsten Thirwell won vital ball in defence.

And they held on for their fourth straight win, despite the efforts of Mat’s best player Clair Lloyd Butler.

Q Assoc (2) 24-40 Hungerford Juniors

Second-placed Hungerford were quick off the mark as they opened up an 11-5 first-quarter lead.

Brilliant defending by Q’s Judy Winnett and Charlotte Bowen meant the second quarter was closer, but Hungerford still led 16-11 at half time.

They went 25-17 ahead after three quarters and powered away to clinch an emphatic win.

Best Players were Alice Brand for Hungerford and Q’s Janet Calloway.