Late heartbreak for Town who settle for a draw

IT went from joy for Hungerford Town to heartbreak in the space of 90 seconds as Billericay Town scored with the last kick of the game to rescue a point at Bulpit Lane.

Josh Martin thought he had won three points for his side, but the visitors struck late to leave West Berkshire with a point.

It was Ian Herring's side who started the game on the front foot as both Ramone Rose and Danilo Orsi-Dadomo had opportunities at goal.

But it was Billericay who took the lead from a corner.

The ball was played short, and from there a cross was delivered from the right which found the head of Dean Inman, who beat Jake Weaver at the far post.

Hungerford continued to press and equalised when Rose caught Alan Julian off his line to curl his shot over the keeper.

The Crusaders continued to press and were rewarded for their efforts as Martin reacted first to a loose ball after a corner to put his side ahead.

However, with seconds remaining Billericay found a way back at Inman's header beat Weaver for the second time to rescue a point.

