Week of delays expected due to Boundary Road closure

THERE'S bad news for motorists caught up in the delays on the A339 through Newbury this morning - Boundary Road will be staying closed for another week.

The closure, which came into effect yesterday (Sun) and is due to last until Friday, is to allow Southern Gas Networks to complete the decommissioning of an old gas main that runs along Hambridge Road and Kings Road.

A West Berkshire Council statement read: "A particularly difficult section is where it runs across the Boundary Road junction. The first phase of this was completed a few weeks ago with a closure of the northern (From Mill Lane) section of Boundary Road.

"Second section now needs to be completed with both legs of Boundary Road to be closed. The closure will be in place from Sunday 18th to Friday 23rd November inclusive.

"The northern section will be closed from Mill Lane to Hambridge Road, with the one way restriction lifted to allow access for residents and businesses. Diversion will be via Bone Lane and Hambridge Road.

"The southern section (Racecourse Road to Hambridge Road) will be closed in a northerly direction from the railway bridge with access being possible to Newbury Tools. Traffic will be diverted via Racecourse Road, Greenham Road and the A339."

Enquires should be addressed to SGN on 0800 912 1700 for the attention of the engineer in charge, Gary Cull.

Details of the closure can also be viewed at roadworks.org