Bake-off contestants really Roc

NEWBURY-based IT company ROC Technologies hosted a bake-off last week to raise money for Dementia Friends, Hospice in the Weald and Together for Short Lives.

Staff took the opportunity to show off their baking skills at the Great Roc Bake Off, held on Friday, by conjuring up an array of sweet treats, including chocolate teacakes, lemon drizzle cake and chocolate roulade.

Bakes were judged by external judge Denzil Carlton, the owner of neighbouring business The Monkey Tree, which has become well-known in the town for its burritos and Yorkshire pudding wraps.

Mr Carlton said: “It was an honour to be asked to judge the Great Roc Bake Off.

“The cakes that were produced were genuinely of a professional standard. I honestly couldn’t have done better myself.

“Competition was tough, however the winner was Nicque Routen, who created the pistachio cake.”

Client manager at Roc Technologies Laura O’Brien said: “It’s the time of the year where we all want to give something back.

“The Great Roc Bake Off has been a great way to bring the team together while raising money for very worthy causes”.

The team raised £125 on the day and also donated money towards The Monkey Tree’s Pay it Forward initiative.

The initiative gives customers the option to leave a donation on the café counter, so those in need can go in and pick up a sandwich or a coffee.